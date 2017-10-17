Student Scholarship Awards

Student athletes who have overcome some of life's greatest challenges are being recognized for their winning spirit, can-do attitude and perseverance off the playing field. The Positive Coaching Alliance is recognizing 25 local athletes by giving them a Triple-Impact Competitor Scholarship Award. These students are role models – proving that not even a tough family life, tragedy or disability will hold them back. They are looking for Scholarship Applications. The window to apply opens January 1 for athletes. You can apply at: TampaBay.PositiveCoach.org

They are also Currently accepting applications for coaches. Apply at: https://positivecoach.org/awards-programs/double-goal-coach-awards





