T-TAPP Tuesday: Do the Hop

Fitness expert Teresa Tapp has an exercise that you can do at work, the isolated lat hop.

January 17, 2017

We love her, you love her, she is Teresa Tapp and she is back with an Isolated Lat Hop that will help you get that body you are desiring for 2017. For more great workouts please visit her site at  t-tapp.com.

