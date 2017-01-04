Tampa Bay Magazine Artist J. Harrison Smith in Studio

J. Harrison Smith is a highly sought after and collected sculptor, whose studio resides within his Gallery 1356, located at 1356 S. Ft. Harrison Ave. in Clearwater. Smith’s latest series of sculptures involves ballet dancers sculpted in bronze using the lost wax process. His first one-man show will take place on Thursday, January 19th, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. He and Margaret Word Burnside of Tampa Bay Magazine stopped by GDTB to talk about the details. For more info, go to Jharrisonsmithsculptor.com or call 727-458-4206.

