Neighbor's lot gone to pot? Here's the answer

There seems to be one in every neighborhood, maybe even yours: a homeowner who just don't just take care of their property. Now, there’s a new website ready to give them a subtle (or not subtle at all) nudge to clean up. You can anonymously send your neighbor a very blunt message.

“It's terrible. There's cats living over there, and little animals,” says Darin Metcalf of a nearby lot.

Neighbors on both sides of an abandoned property on 105th Avenue North in Pinellas Park are fed up living next to filth. The lot is overgrown with trees and weeds, the house is in bad shape, there’s garbage everywhere and the sidewalk ends in a ditch.

“It’s quite an eyesore,” says neighbor Jeff Bowen.

They say it’s impacting their property values and even their safety.

“There's quite a bit of grass there. My wife comes home by herself, and there could be someone hiding in the grass on the other side of the fence,” Bowen says.

They’d love to send a message to the owner that the property looks terrible.

James McCoy has the solution. The South Carolina man founded a new website called Your House Looks Like S#!%.

For $3, you can send an anonymous postcard to the property owner urging them to clean up their act.

“You want to approach them, but you see a lot of issues surrounding neighbor feuding. So, I came up with the idea from that aspect. In a humorous way, let these neighbors know, ‘Hey, we noticed your house isn't looking the greatest,’” says McCoy.

The not-so-subtle postcard reads: “Dear Neighbor, With all due respect, your house looks like S#!%, and because your house looks like S#!% both you and your neighbor’s property values are being negatively affected. We would welcome and appreciate any efforts made to help make your house look less S#!%-ty moving forward. Again, no disrespect intended. Warm Regards, Your Neighbors"

Most cities and counties allow you to file an anonymous code enforcement complaint online and let them handle it with a warning and fines, just like the property on 105th Avenue North.

But if you aren’t quite ready for that formal step, there’s YHLLS.

McCoy says he sent a postcard to his neighbor and has already seen some results.

Local code enforcement investigators say they will check out all complaints, even anonymous complaints, for free.

