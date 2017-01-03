TIA Concessions Expand/Job Fair

Tampa International Airport's concessionaires are looking to fill nearly 300 jobs at upcoming job fair as part of their massive concessions redevelopment. The new restaurants opening in the next wave include Ulele, Goody Goody, Burger 21, Cigar City, Fitlife Foods, Chick-fil-A and Illy Espressamente. All in all, TPA is adding 69 new shops and restaurants - 23 of the 69 new concepts opened in 2016. We(GDTB) spoke with Laurie Noyes, Director of Concessions at TPA and Chef Eric Lackey – from Ulele about the new developments

(© 2017 WTSP)