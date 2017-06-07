13 years later, mom and daughter recreate kindergarten photo at graduation

Tweet courtesy of @lilgabss Twitter Account (Photo: @lilgabss Twitter Account, KENS)

A mom and daughter are the talk of the town after recreating a kindergarten photo on graduation day.

You just can't help but smile and feel this mother's joy when you look at the photos side by side.

According to Mashable, 18-year-old Gabrielle Yowell just walked the stage at her high school in New Albany, Indiana.

Among all the graduation photos that followed there was one the two just wanted to recreate.

It was from Gabrielle's first day of kindergarten originally taken in 2004.

First day of kindergarten to graduation and my mom is still as proud as ever😇💖 pic.twitter.com/kkpuesnD2R — Gabrielle🤑 (@lilgabsss) June 5, 2017

She told Buzzfeed a local newspaper snapped the photo as school was let out and you can tell mom Lizzette missed her little girl.

Years later on graduation, they captured this photo same pose. Gabrielle said it was emotional because her mom had battled breast cancer and didn't know if she would see her little girl get her high school diploma.

The photo has since gotten over 77,000 retweets and over 300,000 likes.

