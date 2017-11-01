2-year-old in need of kidneys gets sicker

ATLANTA - According to the lawyer of the family of A.J. Burgess, 2, he is now suffering from pneumonia on top of the abdominal infection that forced him to be rushed to the hospital on Sunday, October 29.

The community continues to organize in hopes of getting the best outcome for A.J.

There will also be a meeting at the Asbury Circle on Thursday, November 2, at 12:05 p.m. where participants can walk for 10 minutes to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Clifton Rd. while praying and singing for A.J. They will return to the Candler building at Emory for class before 1:00 p.m.

Background |

A.J. was born without kidneys and is in desperate need of one and he has a willing donor who is a 100% match - his father.

However, because his father violated his parole, he was denied the transplant.

After A.J.'s story was being shared all over the nation, donors from everywhere poured in. His family is desperately trying to raise the funds to give her son the life-saving surgery that he needs as well as asking anyone who can provide assistance with expediting the transplanting process to please contact them.

