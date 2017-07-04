A water rescue couldn't stop this marriage proposal

Andy Davidson proposed to his now fiance, Sam Smart after they spotted a flipped boat in the St. Johns River Saturday. (Photo: Davidson/Smart)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Andy Davidson had been planning his proposal to Sam Smart for a long time.

“Saturday was going to be my best bet,” Davidson said. He chartered a boat for July 1, double-checking every detail for that night.

Saturday came, and it was a beautiful night on the water. But as they headed along the St. John's River, Davidson's plans hit a snag.

“My heart kind of sunk," he said. “We came upon an overturned boat. There was debris in the water. It looked like the wreck just happened.” He thought his proposal would be ruined.

"I was so nervous,” Davidson said. “We pulled up and it looked like a yard sale. Stuff was everywhere. Boat seats, life jackets, and flare boxes.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the boat sank after taking on water from large waves on Saturday. Everyone got off the boat before it went under.

Thanks to a quick response by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, FWC, and the charted boat captain, Davidson said he was able to salvage his night and ask the big question.

And Smart said yes.

Now, Smart says their pictures are getting a lot of attention on social media. Over time, she believes their proposal story will take on a life of its own.

“In 50 years, he will have rescued all five people on the ship and searched the ship wreck. There will be an Andy Davidson Day on July 1 for his heroic efforts on the St. Johns.”

© 2017 WTSP-TV