Amazon sees spike in sales of '1984'

Amazon has recorded a spike in sales of the George Orwell novel “1984.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday morning the book was the No. 1 best-selling book on the website.

The book tells the disturbing story of a world with government surveillance, propaganda and "newspeak." In the book, the "Ministry of Truth" actually delivers lies.

“When a book spikes it’s usually caused by something that happens in public life,” says the author of the bestselling book "Writing Tools," Roy Peter Clark.

It’s unclear if the spike was related to President Trump’s Inauguration or the rise of “alternative facts.”

“It’s a good thing for the sociality to be reading, thinking and arguing,” says Clark. “So, we don’t tolerate propaganda, misinformation and fake news.”

Sales of the novel also spiked in 2013. One edition experiencing a 10,000 percent jump in sales, following the leak of National Security Agency documents.

