St. Pete stepping up efforts to aid ailing pelicans

Pelican in Pinellas County. Photo: Getty Images

ST. PETERSBURG -- 10Investigates has learned city workers were dispatched to pick up sick and dead pelicans in the Coffee Pot Bayou area of the city Sunday. Spokesman Ben Kriseman says at this point no one knows what is making the pelicans sick or is killing them.

Rhea Warner of Owls Nest Sanctuary for wildlife has volunteers helping comfort the sick birds and get them into rehabilitation.

Warner, who says there was another incident at a different location last week, says this was a much bigger event, involving around 30 pelicans.

At the same time, the clean-up and rescue were going on, city and state agencies began collecting water samples to try to figure out what was killing the pelicans and making them ill.

While no one knows the cause of this incident, ironically it comes one day after mayor Rick Kriseman said in his State of the City address that he believes the 100 million gallons of sewage dumped into Tampa Bay by the city did no environmental damage to sea life or spread dangerous bacteria.

(© 2017 WTSP)