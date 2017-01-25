100 puppies rescued after van overturns

State police trooper Mark Bernard holds one of the puppies rescued from an overturned vehicle in Avoca on Tuesday. (Photo: Provided Photo)

More than 100 puppies bound for local pet stores were rescued from an overturned van on Interstate 86 in Steuben County, New York, on Tuesday.

State police out of the Bath barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash in the eastbound lane of I-86 in Avoca at 8:12 a.m.

Thirty-year-old Emily Woodrum, of Webb City, Missouri, was transporting the dogs in a box van to local pet stores when the crash occurred, according to police. Woodrum was driving at an unsafe speed while in the passing lane when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the southbound shoulder, striking a ditch before overturning, according to a news release.

Troopers Mark Bernard, Jordan Sheehan and Pete Peters removed all the puppies from the van. Five puppies sustained minor injuries but were quickly treated by the Steuben County SPCA, police said.

USA Today Network