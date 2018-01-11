4 puppies found abandoned outside Tampa Bay humane society up for adoption

The four pit bull puppies found abandoned near the Tampa Bay humane society are ready to go home. (Photo: Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

TAMPA, Fla. -- It'll be first come, first serve for anyone interested in adopting four puppies found abandoned outside the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Four pit bull puppies were saved last month in the humane society's parking lot, dangerously close to the road. Joy, Merry, Nick and Noel -- named as they were found December -- had a skin condition called demodex that caused them to lose all their hair.

Since then, they've received daily coconut oil rubs, antibiotics, and baths to help heal their skin, the humane society says.

The four puppies will be available for adoption at noon Thursday, Jan. 11.

"Their hair has almost grown back in and they are looking and acting like normal, playful little pups," the humane society wrote on its website.

People can call 813-876-7138 ext. 0 for adoption information.

