46 dogs, saved from slaughter, arrive in NY from South Korea

Animal Haven Director of Operations Mantat Wong and volunteer Nicole Smith carry a crate of dogs rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm by Humane Society International to their vehicle on Sunday, March 26, 2017, in New York. (Andrew Kelly/AP Images for Humane Society International) (Photo: Andrew Kelly)

NEW YORK (AP) - Forty-six dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea have arrived at New York's Kennedy Airport to find new homes.

The animals landed late Saturday and were headed for shelters in New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The Humane Society International is responsible for saving the dogs that would otherwise have been slaughtered for their meat. Humane Society officials say they awaited death in dirty, dark cages and were fed barely enough to survive. The farm was just north of Seoul, in Goyang, South Korea.

The dogs will be available for adoption in the United States. First, the shelters plan to make sure each one is ready for a new life in someone's home.

The Humane Society has helped save more than 800 South Korean dogs on farms since 2015.

