5 Lhasa Apsos rescued from owner

This is one of five Lhasa Opsos that were rescued by the Suncoast Animal League.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. -- Five Lhasa Apsos suffering from severe neglect to the point that that could not walk are in better condition and resting after they were picked up by the Suncoast Animal League.

The organization heard about the dogs from St. Petersburg after being alerted by a rescue group in Ruskin about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 20, according to a post on its Facebook page. The animal league director drove down and picked up the dogs that had been rescued from their owner. They were taken to Island Dog Outfitters in Clearwater Beach.

Volunteers at the Suncoast Animal League worked overnight to examine and clean the five dogs that had severely matted fur, and a heavy stench of feces and urine. They were then taken to the league's dog shelter where they got comfortable accommodations.

The dogs suffered a range of neglect injuries including nails that had grown upside down, and fur that had matted to itself. One volunteer said the legs appeared to be in a virtual cast. Several hours were spent on each dog to get them cleaned up.

The five dogs have been seen by a veterinarian.

The organization says it will update the public on the dogs' condition.

