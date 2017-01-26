WTSP
520 manatees died in 2016

Advocates say low gas prices put more boats on the water and increases the danger to manatees.

10News Staff , WTSP 12:13 PM. EST January 26, 2017

Five hundred twenty manatees died in Florida last year and 104 of them were related to boat accidents, according to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Most of the deaths were related to birth issues (113), undetermined issues (118), and cold stress (23).

The worst year for manatee deaths was 2013 when 830 of the sea cows died.

 

FWC report on manatee deaths in 2016 by webdept10 on Scribd

