9-foot-long gator tried to get into Venice home

Michael King , WXIA 5:08 PM. EDT May 11, 2017

VENICE, FLA. - Police in Venice, Fla., said they were called out to a home this week where a large alligator was trying to get inside the lanai through a screen.

When officers arrived, they found a large alligator in the rear of the home. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission sent a nuisance alligator trapper to the scene. Officers were able to assist the trapper in trapping the 9-foot-6-inch long gator and successfully remove it without incident. 

