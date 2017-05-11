9-foot-long gator tried to get into Venice home

VENICE, FLA. - Police in Venice, Fla., said they were called out to a home this week where a large alligator was trying to get inside the lanai through a screen.

When officers arrived, they found a large alligator in the rear of the home.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission sent a nuisance alligator trapper to the scene. Officers were able to assist the trapper in trapping the 9-foot-6-inch long gator and successfully remove it without incident.

