9-foot-long gator tried to get into Venice home

VENICE, FLA. - Police in Venice, Fla., said they were called out to a home this week where a large alligator was trying to get inside the lanai through a screen.
When officers arrived, they found a large alligator in the rear of the home.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission sent a nuisance alligator trapper to the scene. Officers were able to assist the trapper in trapping the 9-foot-6-inch long gator and successfully remove it without incident.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs