Abused horse becomes 'full-time student' at Freedom High School

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A horse is getting a new chance at life after suffering starvation and abuse from his previous owner.

"Tate" the horse was transferred to Freedom High School Wednesday as the school's "newest full-time student," according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The 13-year-old quarter horse was found emaciated and in poor health by deputies back in November. Deputies discovered him at a Lithia home after another horse had escaped the property and was hit and killed by a car.

Original story: Lithia man arrested for animal cruelty after horse escapes, killed by car

His previous owner has been charged with felony animal neglect and cruelty.

Tate was treated and monitored by a local veterinarian before being released to the school. He has gained over 70 pounds and appears to be back to full health.

Deputy Dana Chancey brought Tate to the school, where he was welcomed by Alicia Newcomb, the teacher for the new Agricultural and Veterinary Assistant Program.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV