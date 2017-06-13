Adoption fees for cats meow $5 at Pinellas Co. Animal Services

The Pinellas County Animal Services is now offering cat and kitten adoptions for $5 throughout the month of June. (Photo: Pinellas County Animal Services)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pinellas County Animal Services came up with a good solution to give cats and kittens new homes.

Animal services normally receive an influx of kittens and cats during the summer months.

The Pinellas Animal Services has now responded with reduced adoption fees. Throughout the month of June, cats and kittens can be adopted for just a $5 adoption fee.

In case local residents would like to help and can't offer the cats a forever home, the animal service is also looking for people to foster kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats as well.

“The foster parent provides affection, we provide the rest,” said Doug Brightwell, director of Pinellas County Animal Services. “By taking one of our animals into your home on a temporary basis, you provide that animal with a safe environment as they get ready to find a forever home.”

The Pinellas County Animal Services is located at 12450 Ulmerton Rd. in Largo. Hours are as follows:

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adoption services available until 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Rabies vaccinations are also available on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For a list of adoptable kittens and cats, click here.

To learn more about fostering and the fostering program at the Pinellas County Animal Services, click here.

© 2017 WTSP-TV