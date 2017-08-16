After red tide scare, loggerhead sea turtle released into gulf

A loggerhead sea turtle named Casey was released off of Honeymoon Island into the Gulf of Mexico after falling ill to red tide. (Photo: 10News)

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- A loggerhead sea turtle that weighs more than 200 lbs and goes by the name of Casey was released off of Honeymoon Island into the Gulf of Mexico after falling ill to red tide.

It took six people to carry the massive, restless reptile to the island's shore. Officials on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at The Florida Aquarium said after Casey was rescued, he spent several months at their facilities recovering.

Loggerhead sea turtles that get sick after being exposed to red tide often take long periods of time to recover. According to the Fish and Wildlife Commission, it can take up to 50 days for toxins to leave their system.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV