Albino gator Pearl stars at Gatorland

Pearl is the only albino alligator in Gatorland and one of just 12 to 16 in the world. Gatorland photo

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Pearl may be only one of thousands of alligators at Gatorland, but the 10-year-old albino gator steals the show.

Pearl is an albino due to the complete absence of pigmentation, which gives her completely white skin and white eyes. She -- 7 1/2 feet long and weighing 105 pounds -- arrived at Gatorland when she was 3 years old.

She is the only albino alligator in the park and one of just 12 to 16 in the world.

Gatorland, which was a roadside attraction in 1949, is a 100-acre theme park combining Old Florida charm with exciting experiences, exhibits and entertainment.

The attraction has thousands of alligators and crocodiles, a breeding marsh with observation tower, free-flight aviary, nature walk, petting zoo, educational wildlife programs, award-winning gift shop, Florida's best train ride, Gator Gully Splash Park, on-site restaurant and one of a kind shows including Gator Wrestlin', Gator Jumparoo and Up-close Encounters.

