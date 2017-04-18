Alligator emerges from drain

METAIRIE, La. – It was quite the startling sight for people in the Bucktown area of Jefferson Parish Monday.
An alligator estimated to be about seven-feet long emerged from a drain and began moving around shortly after the heaviest of the rains poured into the area around midday.
"First his head emerged out of the drain, and then his whole body," Metairie resident Steven Nicholson said.
"I came out here to go to a doctor's appointment and there was a gator out here, just chillin,' " Bucktown resident Hazel Porter said.
The alligator was located behind Marie Riviere Elementary School, which did not have class Monday, according to the calendar on the school’s web site.
"I'm glad they weren't in school. They were on spring break. Because they would've freaked out a bunch of kids in the yard playing," Porter said.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs