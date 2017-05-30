Alligator hit, killed highway

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Union County officials responded to a massive, deceased alligator late Monday night in the middle of U.S. 74 East.
A call came in for service around 11:45 p.m. on the alligator.
Officials say it appeared the alligator was hit and killed by a car, however, no police report was taken as the driver had left the area.
The alligator appeared to have been fatally struck in the head.
