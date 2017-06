A Broward County resident had a surprise on their doorstep Thursday.

A neighbor looked across the street and saw a 5-foot alligator sitting on the doorstep.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the neighbor was able to contact the people inside and tell them not to open the door. They then called a trapper, who took the reptile away.

A Parkland trapper had to remove a 5-foot gator from a Parkland home. (Photo: Broward County Sheriff's Office)

