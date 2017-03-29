WTSP
Alligators are on the move with mating season and warmer weather

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shared photos of an alligator spotted on a tennis court. 10News reporter Isabel Mascarenas interviews an expert who says these sightings are common during mating season.

Isabel Mascareñas, WTSP 3:12 PM. EDT March 29, 2017

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.:  An alligator shows up on a tennis court in Englewood looking for a “love” match, maybe? It’s alligator mating season until early June and gators are on the move.

Wildlife experts say gators will travel one even two miles to reach ponds, lakes and canals looking for a mate. But sometimes obstacles get in the way like a home, car garage, pool cage or tennis court.

Experts say if you see one walking let it go but if it appears to be a threat to public safety call 911 or FWC for help.

If chased by one don't run in a zig zag. Wildlife experts say run in a straight line that's where alligators have a blind spot running in a zig zag keeps you in their vision.

