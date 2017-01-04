Are there pythons in the Bay area?

A video of a Burmese python wrapping itself around an alligator and apparently killing it is all over social media. A newspaper reporter for the Palm Beach Post caught it all on camera about 30 miles south of Naples.

The chances of actually seeing something like that in person are very small. If you look really hard, it's going to be tough to even find a python in the wild, but that doesn't mean they're not out there.

Dustin Hooper, an animal trapper, got a call about one lurking in a murky pond in Lakeland.

“This is where it was,” he said, walking along the bank of the pond.

It's been around a year since he got that call, but he still comes back to look for the snake.

“It hasn't been seen in a while,” he said. “It either got eaten by an alligator, or it's still living out here. With our mild winters, it's possible that it could survive.”





Pythons aren't native to Florida, but from time to time, partly because of videos like the one going viral right now, you hear about them in the wild. Hooper blames irresponsible pet owners.

“Most likely, it's a pet owner that either let it go, or it got out,” he said.

Some estimates put the number of pythons in Florida in the tens of thousands. Hooper doesn’t buy that.

“There are just not that many,” he said. “I'm not getting the calls for them. Other trappers that I know are not getting the calls for them.”

Hooper says pythons might be able to survive in the Bay area. But chances are they'd be the victim of a gator, not the other way around.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said pythons are more common near the Everglades. They said it might get too cold here for them to survive, and that estimating the number of pythons in the state overall is impossible.

