Australia's only female polar bear gives birth to 2 cubs

It's twins for Australia's only female polar bear.

Sea World Australia announced last week that Liya gave birth to two cubs.

The park said the cubs weigh approximately 600 grams and are 15 centimeters in length.(That's 1.3 pounds and 6 pounds to us Americans)

According to The San Diego Zoo, polar bears are the largest species of bear, and males can grow to be as much as 10 feet long.

