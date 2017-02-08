WTSP
Baby eagle reunited with parents and sibling on Pine Island

ANDREW WEST , AWEST@NEWS-PRESS.COM , WTSP 11:08 AM. EST February 08, 2017

An approximately 5-week- old bald eagle chick on Tuesday peers out from a faux nest on Pine Island, north of Sanibel Island.

It was placed there by a Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife volunteer. The eagle was found by a concerned neighbor after it fell out of its nest. The nest is right under the original nest where a sibling and its parents are residing.

It is the hope that the bird will be accepted back into the nest.

