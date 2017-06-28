Baby goose learns to walk again with help of wheelchair

Via Facebook

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. -- Easter can be a fun time when new baby chicks and bunnies are brought home as pets, but it is critical that they are taken care of properly.

Baby PJ was not.

The little goose was brought home from the market this past spring but suffered for several months with an untreated splay leg, a side effect of a broken pelvic bone. Now, he is finally at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, trying to regain his strength with the help of a wheelchair.

This is baby PJ. He's going to have a tough road ahead of him in order to walk again. He had an untreated splay leg for several months before he was brought to the rescue. He needs everybody's thoughts and prayers and well wishes for his recovery. We put him in the wheelchair and after several attempts we finally got his legs straight. He's going to live in the chair for the next few months hopefully it will help to keep his muscles strong and his legs straight. It's critical that he learns to walk because Goose this size will not have a good quality of life without some Mobility. We are all in love with him already he is the sweetest baby ever. So come follow his progress we will try to post updates every few days on how he is doing. Posted by Carolina Waterfowl Rescue on Tuesday, June 27, 2017

And thank goodness PJ got to the rescue when he did.

"Another week, it would have already been too late, " said Jennifer Gordon, Director of the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.

While the process has been challenging, progress has been seen. PJ's legs are finally straight, and he was able to stand up today, said Gordon.

"It will be a really amazing feeling when we get him outside, and he takes his first steps."

PJ is predicted to be in the wheelchair for at least four to six more weeks.

Rescuers continue to ask for thoughts and prayers for a full recovery for, "the sweetest baby in the whole world," said Gordon.

Baby PJ in his nighttime setup Posted by Carolina Waterfowl Rescue on Wednesday, June 28, 2017

