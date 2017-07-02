Bradenton dog found 200 miles from home

A Pomeranian named Sassy is back with her family.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Pomeranian named Sassy is back with her family five months after she went missing from her Florida backyard — found nearly 200 miles away by a police officer.

The Bradenton Herald reports the 6-year-old dog was let out to relieve herself in Bradenton along with three other dogs owned by the Dawson family.

Just 15 minutes later, she was gone despite the yard being fenced in. The family put up fliers and searched the neighborhood to no avail.

Then five months later a Pembroke Pines police officer found Sassy alongside a road. A microchip helped reunited her with the Dawsons.

Barbara Dawson said she cried when police called her last month and told her the dog was found.

