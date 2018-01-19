Bradenton shelter needs aid after parvo outbreak

The shelter took in dogs from Georgia that were carrying parvovirus. (Photo: Nate's Honor Animal Shelter)

An outbreak of the parvovirus is forcing a Bradenton animal rescue to temporarily stop animal adoptions.

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue volunteers are disinfecting the shelter to prevent the spread of the virus.

This all started when the rescue took in 27 dogs from a shelter in rural Georgia.

Most of the pups were affected by the virus, but some are no longer testing positive after treatment.

Unfortunately, one dog died and at least one is still severely ill.

The shelter has already racked up about $25,000 in emergency vet bills.

Parvo makes dogs dehydrated and they don't absorb nutrients. Without treatment, the virus will kill them.

The dogs had been quarantined for two weeks and even vaccinated before they made the trip but still came down with it.

There are two things you can do to help this rescue. They are desperate for towels and bleach to clean with.

The rescue could also use your donations.

