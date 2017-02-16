Brevard Zoo welcomes baby scimitar-horne oryx

(Photo: Brevard Zoo)

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) - The Brevard Zoo is welcoming a baby scimitar-horned oryx.



Zoo officials say the mom of the 22-pound calf was born at the zoo seven years ago.



Florida Today reports the mom and calf can be seen in their exhibit by zoo-goers who take kayak tours or the Cairo Express train rides.



In a statement, zoo officials say scimitar-horned orys, named for their sword-like antlers, used to be prevalent from northern Africa to Sudan until they went extinct in the wild in 1999. Since then, the desert antelope have been successfully bred in captivity and some have even been reintroduced in their native range.

