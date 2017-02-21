Just a single bull cruising the streets of Queens on a lovely Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: WNBC)

QUEENS, NY - What would you do as a single bull in the city on a lovely Tuesday afternoon?

Cruise the streets, obviously.

When you encounter some haters, don't even worry about it. Just keep doing your thing.

There's no reason to stress, because you remember it's a lovely Tuesday afternoon and you're feeling good. So when a busta tries to start something, you just get that dirt off your shoulder.

And when someone tries hollering at you from their car, you don't even trip.

Because it's a lovely Tuesday afternoon, and you're a single bull cruising the streets of Queens.

Full details of the exciting afternoon can be found here: http://bit.ly/2m4IEph

(© 2017 KUSA)