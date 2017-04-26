Can you spot the snake in this viral photo?

Well, guess I'll be staring at the ground everywhere I walk from now on. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Optical illusions and mind-bend photos are all the rage on the internet.

And the latest viral photo is no different.

Twitter user SssnakeySci recently tweeted out a photo of a well-camouflaged snake among some shrubs and leaves on the ground.

Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: "can you spot the snake?" 🐍 pic.twitter.com/oVkjOm8ufy — Helen🐍👩🏼‍🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 23, 2017

The reptile's ability to hide in plain sight has bewildered those who have seen the photo as they search to identify the snake's location.

Can you find the snake?

SssnakeySci followed up with another tweet showing where the snake was hiding. You can see it below.

WARNING: Don't scroll down yet if you don't want to see the answer.

Browser does not support iframes.

In the tweet, she identifies the snake as "Agkistrodon contortrix," or as it's more commonly known, a copperhead snake. It is venomous, so it's a good idea to avoid it when possible.

If y'all haven't found it yet... Copperhead, aka Agkistrodon contortrix. Cute but venomous, so no touchy! ☺️🐍❤️ pic.twitter.com/pSVMIhFP0o — Helen🐍👩🏼‍🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 24, 2017

This photo is as awesome as it is terrifying. But we guess we'll all be staring at the ground everywhere we walk from now on.

But you'd better just be aware your surroundings, because you never know where you'll find a snake.

PHOTOS | Snakes seen in metro Atlanta

© 2017 KPNX-TV