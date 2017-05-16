Cheeto goes home: Rescued seahorse released

Clearwater Marine Aquarium staff prepare to release Cheeto. (Photo: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

The saga of Cheeto the Seahorse has reached its end.

Staff from Clearwater Marine Aquarium released the rescued seahorse Tuesday afternoon.

The seahorse was rescued after it was dropped by a seagull on Indian Shores Beach. A little girl saw it happen and put Cheeto in a bucket and showed it to her mother. The mother called the aquarium, who nursed it back to health.

Cheeto gained fame after the aquarium put a webcam up and it drew thousands of views.

