Citrus County 'furever' homes needed for fall season

The Citrus County Animal Shelter is asking for the public’s help in creating space for some 65 dogs it took in on Monday.

The shelter needs to hold the dogs as possible evidence, meaning the dogs aren’t immediately available for adoption or rescue.

According to the shelter’s Facebook post, they will have to euthanize some of the animals currently in the shelter to create space if volunteers aren’t able to step up to find homes for the dogs.

The Citrus County Animal Shelter can shelter up to 106 dogs.

The shelter’s Facebook post reads:

PLEASE READ AND SHARE. The Citrus County Animal Services shelter took in 65 dogs yesterday. Unfortunately, the 65 dogs will not be immediately made available for adoption, or rescue, and will need to be held as possible evidence.

A plea has been sent to all volunteers and rescues to find adopters or rescues to take the current animals, or the shelter will have no choice but to euthanize for space. Now is the time for all animal advocates to step up and help the shelter, not by condemning or blasting, but by finding homes or rescues for the animals.

The maximum number of dogs that can safely be held at the shelter is 106. With the intake yesterday, the number of dogs at the shelter is now 177. More strays and owner surrenders are coming in every day. As the Director has put it, THERE IS NO MORE ROOM TO HOUSE STRAY ANIMALS IN THE SHELTER!!!!

Please, we are begging here, please help us move some animals from the CCAS shelter - through adoption or rescue - , or the shelter will have no choice but to make the tough, gut-wrenching decision to euthanize for space.

Visit citruscritters.com for photos and descriptions of available animals.

