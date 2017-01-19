Clearwater Aquarium calls viral dog video 'horrifying'

(Photo: Brown, Scott)

CLEARWATER, Fla -- At the Clearwater Marine Aquarium they’re all too familiar with what it takes to shoot a major motion picture with animals - having shot scenes for Dolphin Tale and its sequel.

That might explain aquarium CEO David Yates’ reaction to the now-viral video of a dog on the set of the upcoming film “A Dog’s Purpose”.

“It's horrifying, it's wrong, it shouldn't have happened. Something broke down in the process,” said Yates.

Yates says when they shot movies at the Clearwater marine rehab, several people were always right there watching out for the animals. Trainers. Handlers. Animal rights representatives.

“You cannot shoot a scene, theoretically, without them being there watching. Physically being there, taking notes, and they have the ability to intervene whenever they want to,” said Yates.

And they had made it clear to the film’s creators from the beginning, said Yates, that the aquarium would have final say on what the animals – including Winter, the tailless dolphin, could and would do.

“At the end of the day, you have to have the caregivers who really have the best interest of the animals, in charge. And stay in charge,” he said.

Admittedly, says Yates, the scene doesn't always go the way you expect.

“So, for example, we had days where Winter didn't want to do what we wanted her to do, and we just backed off and did something else,” he said. “I don’t know what happened on their set, but clearly that did not happen.

"So watching the dog do clearly what it did not want to do, it's horrifying, it's wrong, it shouldn't have happened. And, something broke down in the process.”

“You can't go in thinking 'I have to get this exact shot' and have it work exactly the same way and do it 15 times. That's just not how the world works,” said Yates, “And when you push the edge that much, you kind of get what you got (in this situation).”

Several people visiting the aquarium, who have now seen the exclusive TMZ video, say they found it disturbing.

“Well, we have a German shepherd, actually,” said visitor Justice Boever, “And so it really bothers me, because we love our dog like a child.”

“I find that bothersome to see that. I really do,” said visitor Matt Nichols.

Groups like People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) hope enough people find it disturbing that they will boycott the film.

“Up until I saw that we were going to go see it, so I don't know,” said Nichols’ wife, Heather.

Pattie Johnsen said she might skip the movie now as well, “Just to send a message, yes. I don't think they need to use violence towards animals.”

Yates predicts that the short piece of video could essentially do to the film industry what the movie “Blackfish” did to the theme park industry, possibly forcing movie producers to use more graphics and more animatronics rather than real life animals.

