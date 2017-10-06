Clearwater crew extracts snake stuck in curtain

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department helped extract a snake stuck in a curtain on Thursday night.
The python named Sammy got stuck in the grommet of a family’s curtain, according to the department’s Facebook page.
The family has had the snake for 25 years.
