Clearwater crew extracts snake stuck in curtain

Mark Bergin, WTSP 2:17 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department helped extract a snake stuck in a curtain on Thursday night.

The python named Sammy got stuck in the grommet of a family’s curtain, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The family has had the snake for 25 years.

