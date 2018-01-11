Clearwater Marine Aquarium rescues dozens of sea turtles from cold water

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Since Jan. 3, 50 sea turtles have been admitted into the Clearwater Marine Aquarium with complications caused by the cold water temperatures.

Right now, the water is in the upper 50s to lower 60s, which affects smaller sea turtles and turtles that are already sick.

That's what they've been seeing a lot of them at the aquarium.

When the turtles are brought in, the staff works to slowly bring up their body temperature. Once the turtles are warm, they're able to treat whatever sickness they might have.

Once healed, the sea turtles are given a swim test to make sure they're able to return to the wild. However, the aquarium doesn't plan on releasing any sea turtles until the water warms up.

With temperatures expected to drop, more turtles could show signs of stress. If you should come across a sea turtle do not try to move them, call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC or the Clearwater Marine Aquarium's 24-hour emergency stranding hotline at 727-441-1790 Ext. 1.

