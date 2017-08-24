Clearwater Marine aquarium warns public of dangers of fishing gear for sea turtles

(Photo: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is putting out a grim warning about the dangers of fishing gear and what it can do to sea turtles.

Staff at the aquarium have gone to lengths to take care of and rehabilitate multiple turtles. They have released three sea turtles in the past week that have been affected by fishing gear.

The aquarium released specific video of Urkel-O's surgery when he had to have his fin amputated before being released back into the water. He was caught up in a fishing line that cut off circulation to his fin.

Eucalyptus needed to have a fisherman's hook removed and Oat Bran had to have a large hook removed after he swallowed it.

These sea turtles all serve as reminders about proper disposal of fishing gear and equipment, as the Clearwater Marine Aquarium points out.

For more information, check out the Clearwater Marine Aquarium website.

© 2017 WTSP-TV