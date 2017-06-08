Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new seahorse, Funyun

Funyun, the seashorse. (Photo: Clearwater Marine Aqyarium)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Cheeto, the seahorse watched by millions across the world, opened the door for more seahorses to be taken to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to be rehabilitated.

Less than two weeks after the infamous rescue, a new seahorse has been introduced to the Marine Aquarium.

Funyun is a female lined seahorse who is brown in color and was rescued near the same Pinellas County Beach as Cheeto, according to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium website.

The tourists knew to call the aquarium all thanks to Cheeto! Way to go, Clearwater Marine Aquarium!

