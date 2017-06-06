Clearwater PD comes to the rescue of some lucky ducks in a storm drain

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The Clearwater Police Department responded to an interesting situation with quite possibly the cutest results.
All of the water and rain this week accumulated and swept three baby ducks into a storm drain Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies and firefighters were called to the Clearwater Mall to rescue ducks from the storm drain. A sergeant climbed in to rescue the ducklings.
The lucky ducks are being sent to the SPCA to be further taken care of.
