Clearwater PD comes to the rescue of some lucky ducks in a storm drain

Sgt. Zarra takes the ducklings to the SPCA in Largo. (Photo: Clearwater PD)

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The Clearwater Police Department responded to an interesting situation with quite possibly the cutest results.

All of the water and rain this week accumulated and swept three baby ducks into a storm drain Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies and firefighters were called to the Clearwater Mall to rescue ducks from the storm drain. A sergeant climbed in to rescue the ducklings.

The lucky ducks are being sent to the SPCA to be further taken care of.

