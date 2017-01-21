WTSP
Clearwater PD rescues injured owl outside of condominium

10News Staff , WTSP 1:11 PM. EST January 21, 2017

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Police officers respond to random calls all the time.

The Clearwater Police Department shared Facebook photos after they responded to the call of an injured owl this morning outside of a condominium located at 2700 block of Countryside Blvd. 

At first glance, the owl looks like a statue. Officers quickly realized that the owl was alive and injured and a Dunedin veterinarian came to assist in rescuing the great horned owl.


