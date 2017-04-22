Cowboy 911: Hillsborough deputy helps rescue calf

Deputy Danna Chancey helped rescue this calf from a large hole. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

A Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy turned cowboy Saturday morning to help wrangle a calf who had fallen in a large hole.

About 8 a.m., Deputy Danna Chancey of HCSO's Agricultural Crimes Unit went to a farm regarding a calf that was missing for two days and its owner found her in a large hole in the middle of their property.

Chancey was able to engineer a rope and halter system using one of the front end loaders on the property. Deputy Chancey went into the hole and was able to get the calf safely into the bucket of the front end loader.

The calf seemed a bit dehydrated but alert. She is going to be checked by a vet and is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff's office said.

