Coyote sightings increasing across St. Pete

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Coyotes are running in the streets. Not out in the country, this is in the streets of St. Pete.

Videos like the one J. Kurt Petersen shot are popping up on social media warning people about recent sightings.

They're adaptable and can live in suburbs or urban areas.

They breed at the beginning of the year, which could be why there have been numerous sightings.

While it's nerve-racking to run into one, they're usually not a threat to humans.

Waving your arms in the air and yelling will usually get a coyote to retreat.

You might think about carrying a whistle and a flashlight when you walk, but you never want to run from one.

Keep your small pets inside and don't leave food out.

If you're having a problem with coyotes, maybe you're seeing them in the same place consistently, and they haven't been hazed to stay away or they've attacked your pets, you can call the FWC Wildlife Alert program. The number is 888 404 FWCC.

There's a free coyote forum tonight at 6:30 in Venice at the city hall council chambers. There will also be a forum held Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in Venice City Hall Council Chambers, located at 401 W. Venice Ave.

Speakers from FWC and the Wildlife Center are going to help dispel some of the myths about these animals.

If you are experiencing coyote problems, call ourWildlife Alert Program at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or your nearest FWC regional office:http://bit.ly/2seOfZL

