A small gator got chased by some sandhill cranes in Wesley Chapel. Mario Pineo photo

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. -- An episode of "Wild Kingdom" played out in Pasco County as a small alligator heading to its next watering hole encountered some bullying birds.

Mario Pineo got video of the incident as the young reptile crossed the street and sparked a response from some sandhill cranes.

How would this play out once the gator is full grown?

