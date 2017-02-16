Crocodile finds new home on Sanibel golf course

A crocodile floats in the Sanibel River at the Sanibel Island Golf Club on Wednesday. The reptile has taken up residence over the last several weeks. It is a rare sighting to see them this far north (Photo: Andrew West/The News-Press)

There's a moving and potentially deadly hazard on the third tee at Sanibel Island Golf Club.

A crocodile appears to have moved into the Sanibel River property, with a golfer reporting a "big alligator on 3" in late January, but saying it looked different.

"I drove out, and sure enough," said club owner Ed Lockard, of the 9-foot croc.

Wednesday afternoon, the beast was basking in the sun as Anthony Baldino of Sanibel Island played just yards away from the river bank, wildflowers and white sands surrounding the green under clear blue skies.

He said he's stumbled across alligators before while playing the links, but last week was the first time he'd seen a croc in the "wild." And it was 15 feet away.

"I almost stepped on an alligator here," he said. "I was on a bank, walking and moaning about a bad shot with my head down."

Now, he keeps his eyes peeled, thinking a croc can be more aggressive about interlopers. The crocodile, however, hasn't threatened anyone and only reappears occasionally.

Lockard said there's likely plenty of food, with birds nesting nearby and fish, including bass, snook and tarpon, in the river.

Frank Mazzotti, a professor of wildlife ecology at the University of Florida and an American crocodile expert, said crocodiles are on the upswing.

"There are more crocs in more places now than there were 20 years ago," he said, adding he's hearing increasing reports on the southwest Florida coast. "That reflects the recovery of the listed species. They're now threatened instead of endangered, and they have plenty of habitat."





Mazzotti's best recommendation is to steer clear of the croc.

"Show it the proper respect and it will do the same to you," he said.

He said a small population of American crocodiles have been found as far north as Tarpon Springs, and there are many around Naples and Rookery Bay.

A croc is distinctive from a gator because of its V-shaped nose, and the fourth tooth on either side of the lower jaw pokes over its upper lip. American crocodiles typically grow as large as 14 feet long. An alligator's nose has more of a U-shape and the males typically grow to about 11 feet long. South Florida is the only place the two co-exist.

The croc at the golf course has not been positively identified as an American crocodile.

South Florida is the northern end of their range, and they typically live in the coastal Caribbean areas in brackish or saltwater areas. They can be found in ponds, coves, and creeks in mangrove swamps.

Only a few have been documented locally in recent decades, with one last year surfacing in Cape Coral. One croc was a Sanibel Island icon, living there 30 years before dying in 2010. Two others have been tagged and have lived on the island.

"It's not every day you see a crocodile," Lockard said.

The croc even evaded biologists from Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation when they visited, he said.

"Most of the folks who play don't even know he's here," Lockard said.

