WTSP
Close

Dead panther found in SW Florida

AP , WTSP 5:17 AM. EDT April 11, 2017

LABELLE, Fla. (AP) - Officials say a Florida panther has been found dead from an apparent vehicle strike in southwest Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the 1-year-old female cat's body was found last week near a rural road in Hendry County. The remains will be taken to a Gainesville facility for a necropsy.

A total of 10 Florida panthers have been found dead in 2017, with seven road fatalities.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire southeastern U.S., but only around 230 remain in the wild.

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

FWC spots panther kittens in Charlotte County

WTSP

Panther cub found dead in southwest Florida

WTSP

Palat, Lightning rally past Panthers

WTSP

Panther found dead in SW Florida

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories