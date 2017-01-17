Bay area has procedures to prevent deadly dog attacks

A walk to elementary school turned tragic when dogs attacked, killing a 6-year-old boy and critically injuring a 5-year-old girl in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Officers captured the two dogs described as a pit bull mix and border collie. The owner is facing misdemeanor charges for reckless conduct.

There are laws here in the Bay area to protect the community from dangerous dogs.

Still, we've seen the tragedies here as well

A 4-year-old Riverview boy mauled to death by two pit bulls.

A Plant City boxer euthanized after attacking a toddler.

A Bradenton blind man and his guide dog viciously bitten by two pit bulls.

Now the deadly attack in Atlanta.

“I just saw another child and the dog playing tug of- ar with the baby, and the dog actually won the fight. He ripped the baby out of the child’s hand,” said one mother.

Bay area counties have laws to help protect you from dangerous dogs. Pinellas County Animal Services says a dog lands on the list if it seriously injures or kills a person or two pets.

Nomad, the pit bull, is one of 16 registered in the county after allegedly biting a neighbor.

“Nomad's a sweetheart. We love Nomad,” said owner Jim Johnson.. “She's very protective of the house, but I don't feel she's a dangerous dog in any way."

Like all dogs deemed dangerous, she has to be on a leash and muzzled when she goes outside. Johnson pays $400 per year to register her. There have to be warning signs posted at the doors, and the fence must be secured.

Johnson says Nomad is sthe family's pet and shouldn't automatically be judged as a threat.

“There's really no danger to the community with Nomad,” Johnson said. When asked if he thinks pit bulls get a bad rap, he replied "Absolutely"

It’s not just pit bulls on the county’s dangerous dog list; there are seven of them but also three Rottweilers, two German Shepherd/mix, a Husky, two Akitas and a Great Dane.

“It's not just pit bulls, and people need to expand their minds and realize you might have more of a handful. But the pit bulls aren't a dangerous breed. They need to be cared for and loved like any other breed.

"She was a rescue, and we’re proud to have her as part of the family,” said Johnson.

A vet tells 10News if you do come across a dog that could be aggressive, make like a tree: stand tall and be calm. Slowly back away, don't yell or make eye contact. When you're safe, call Animal Services to report it.

Animal Services says Pinellas County changed its law in the past five years. Previously all dangerous dogs were euthanized. Now, owners can comply with restrictions or opt to have a dog put down after an attack.

(© 2017 WTSP)