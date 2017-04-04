Dog bitten in head by rattlesnake

Karma the dog was bitten in the face by a rattlesnake today. (Photo: Photos from Nicole Townsend)

A dog was bitten in the head by a rattlesnake in the Lake Wales area Tuesday, and friends are hoping for help to get the pet antivenom medication.

The dog, named Karma, was taken to Garden Grove Animal Hospital for treatment after being bitten. According to family friend Nicole Townsend, veterinarians removed a fang from the dog's head.

This fang was removed from a dog after it was bitten by a snake. (Photo: Photo from Nicole Townsend)

Townsend said the bills for the dog are estimated at over $1,000.

If you would like to help, you can call the animal hospital at (863) 324-0623.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the treatment costs.

