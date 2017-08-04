Dog can finally see owner after surgery

Aurora is reunited with her owner after regaining her vision.

Dogs can get cataracts too. Most of the time dogs don't have surgery to fix them -- because it's too late and it doesn't always work.

One owner took the chance and now her dog can finally see. Aurora and her owner were re-united this morning.

The 2 1/2-year-old rescue was born with cataracts.

A vet ophtalmologist at BluePearl was able to remove them.

Her owner raised the money to pay for the surgery.

It's not cheap. It costs about $4,500 dollars to fix both eyes.

Here's the biggest thing -- the younger a dog gets surgery, the more likely it is that it'll be successful.

Cataracts can turn into glaucoma and cause blindness.

If you notice that your dog's eyes are cloudy -- get a vet to check them.

