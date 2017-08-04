Dog can finally see owner after surgery

One owner took the chance and now her dog can finally see. Aurora and her owner were re-united this morning.
The 2 1/2-year-old rescue was born with cataracts.
A vet ophtalmologist at BluePearl was able to remove them.
Her owner raised the money to pay for the surgery.
It's not cheap. It costs about $4,500 dollars to fix both eyes.
Here's the biggest thing -- the younger a dog gets surgery, the more likely it is that it'll be successful.
Cataracts can turn into glaucoma and cause blindness.
If you notice that your dog's eyes are cloudy -- get a vet to check them.
